Massive drone attack on Kharkiv: there has already been one “arrival”
Kyiv • UNN
A massive attack of enemy drones was recorded in Kharkiv, one of them hit the Osnovyansky district of the city. Mayor Igor Terekhov urged residents to be careful because of the large number of attack drones in the sky.
Kharkiv is under massive attack by enemy UAVs, one "arrival" was recorded. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"We have already had one 'arrival' in the city, first in the Osnovianskyi district. We are looking into the details," the mayor said.
Terekhov added that there are many attack drones in the sky over the city and urged Kharkiv residents to be careful.
