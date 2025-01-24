Massive drone attack on Kharkiv: there has already been one “arrival”

Kharkiv is under massive attack by enemy UAVs, one "arrival" was recorded. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"We have already had one 'arrival' in the city, first in the Osnovianskyi district. We are looking into the details," the mayor said.

Terekhov added that there are many attack drones in the sky over the city and urged Kharkiv residents to be careful.

