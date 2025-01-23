Evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv region: how many children should be taken out of Kupiansk district

The zone of forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

The zone of forced evacuation of families with children from the settlements of Kupyansk district has been expanded. The Regional Defense Council decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from 4 settlements of Velykoburlutska and 12 villages of Kindrashivska communities - Syniehubov wrote.

Reportedly, 90 children from 56 families live in the designated villages of the Velykoburlutska community, and 177 children from 108 families are to be evacuated to the settlements of the Kindrashivska community. In total, 267 children and their families are to be evacuated from 16 settlements to safe places.

"The decision was made due to the intensified hostile shelling. We call on families with minors to save their lives and leave the dangerous areas," noted Syniehubov.

As of now, according to RMA, the relevant services have already identified evacuation routes and places of temporary residence.

AddendumAddendum

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, Russian occupants struck at settlements in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts. Last night, Ukrainian air defense forces practiced 6 Shahed attack UAVs. The enemy also used 3 FPV drones and 1 UAV against the civilian population. As a result of the attacks in Kharkiv region over the last day, about 50 private residential buildings were damaged: windows and entrance groups were smashed, facades and roofs were damaged.