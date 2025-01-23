Evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv region: how many children should be taken out of Kupiansk district

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87742 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100381 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108312 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111173 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131793 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103784 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135494 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103784 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113442 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119755 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64436 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114454 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35519 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32445 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87742 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131793 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135494 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156978 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27692 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32445 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114454 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119755 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140323 views
Evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv region: how many children should be taken out of Kupiansk district

Evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv region: how many children should be taken out of Kupiansk district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23749 views

The zone of forced evacuation of families with children from 16 settlements was expanded in Kupyansk district. It is planned to evacuate 267 children from 164 families due to intensified hostile shelling.

The zone of forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

The zone of forced evacuation of families with children from the settlements of Kupyansk district has been expanded. The Regional Defense Council decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from 4 settlements of Velykoburlutska and 12 villages of Kindrashivska communities

- Syniehubov wrote.

Reportedly, 90 children from 56 families live in the designated villages of the Velykoburlutska community, and 177 children from 108 families are to be evacuated to the settlements of the Kindrashivska community. In total, 267 children and their families are to be evacuated from 16 settlements to safe places.

"The decision was made due to the intensified hostile shelling. We call on families with minors to save their lives and leave the dangerous areas," noted Syniehubov. 

As of now, according to RMA, the relevant services have already identified evacuation routes and places of temporary residence. 

AddendumAddendum

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, Russian occupants struck at settlements in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts. Last night, Ukrainian air defense forces practiced 6 Shahed attack UAVs. The enemy also used 3 FPV drones and 1 UAV against the civilian population. As a result of the attacks in Kharkiv region over the last day, about 50 private residential buildings were damaged: windows and entrance groups were smashed, facades and roofs were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

