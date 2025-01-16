Zelensky revealed the conditions for a strong position of Ukraine in negotiations with Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 134850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120467 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128536 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129428 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109284 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157983 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104261 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113836 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 61090 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119635 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 52943 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 66887 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 134813 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175644 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119635 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121372 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139974 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131831 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149298 views
Zelensky revealed the conditions for a strong position of Ukraine in negotiations with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44935 views

The President of Ukraine outlined the key factors for strengthening the negotiating position with Russia: weapons and security guarantees. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong army and obtaining clear prospects for EU and NATO membership.

In order for Ukraine to have a strong position in negotiations with Russia, it is necessary to provide reinforcement on the battlefield with weapons and security guarantees, including invitations to the EU and NATO. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Peace through strength... everything was described in detail in our Victory Plan. These are not just loud words, it is a strong Ukraine. This is the kind of Ukraine that can defend its independence and protect its people. If you want more details, there was a package of weapons, strengthening us on the battlefield, taking into account our army, not reducing it by several times, as the enemy wants. For us today, this is defense number 1 - preserving the quantitative army that we have today 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that it is important not to give the initiative to the Russians on the battlefield, who unfortunately have it in the east today due to the slow supply and manning of Ukrainian brigades.

"But they definitely lost the initiative in the north, where Sumy, Kursk, and the initiative in Kharkiv region. Stabilization in general is a very important factor. We need to do the same in the Donetsk sector as we did in other areas. It is about quantity and time. It will be done. It also depends on domestic production. We talked a lot about specifics," Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that NATO and the EU are the guarantors of security for Ukraine.

"If it is not today, I would like to know when. And whether it will be. These are very specific things. Even when you know when you have an invitation or know specific dates, this is a strong position for Ukraine in any negotiations against Russia," the Head of State emphasized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the war in 2024 cost Ukraine about $100 billion, of which almost 50% was Ukraine's contribution.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

