Zelensky revealed the conditions for a strong position of Ukraine in negotiations with Russia

In order for Ukraine to have a strong position in negotiations with Russia, it is necessary to provide reinforcement on the battlefield with weapons and security guarantees, including invitations to the EU and NATO. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Peace through strength... everything was described in detail in our Victory Plan. These are not just loud words, it is a strong Ukraine. This is the kind of Ukraine that can defend its independence and protect its people. If you want more details, there was a package of weapons, strengthening us on the battlefield, taking into account our army, not reducing it by several times, as the enemy wants. For us today, this is defense number 1 - preserving the quantitative army that we have today - Zelensky said.

He noted that it is important not to give the initiative to the Russians on the battlefield, who unfortunately have it in the east today due to the slow supply and manning of Ukrainian brigades.

"But they definitely lost the initiative in the north, where Sumy, Kursk, and the initiative in Kharkiv region. Stabilization in general is a very important factor. We need to do the same in the Donetsk sector as we did in other areas. It is about quantity and time. It will be done. It also depends on domestic production. We talked a lot about specifics," Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that NATO and the EU are the guarantors of security for Ukraine.

"If it is not today, I would like to know when. And whether it will be. These are very specific things. Even when you know when you have an invitation or know specific dates, this is a strong position for Ukraine in any negotiations against Russia," the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the war in 2024 cost Ukraine about $100 billion, of which almost 50% was Ukraine's contribution.