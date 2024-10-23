Zelensky on Stavka: most attention to difficult areas in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation at the front and the kursk operation. Most attention was paid to the difficult areas in Donetsk region and the needs of the soldiers.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyy on the situation at the front and the Kursk operation. The president noted that most attention was paid to the difficult areas in Donetsk region, as well as the needs of the soldiers. The president said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
I held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on current issues and some urgent decisions that need to be made. I also had a meeting with NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko to discuss the control over the implementation of NSDC decisions and the preparation of some military issues for the next meeting. There was a report from Chief Commander Syrsky on the front and the Kursk operation. Most attention was paid to the difficult areas in the Donetsk region. And also the needs of our soldiers, our combat brigades in the promptness of supplies from our partners. Efficiency always means better results
