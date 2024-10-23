General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 79, the hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120028 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176129 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110665 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346538 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174857 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145784 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196401 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125231 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108275 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 79, the hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17315 views

Over the last day, 79 combat engagements took place, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is using aviation, including UAVs, and conducting attacks in all directions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 79, the hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 79, the enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 79. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, UAVs, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions... According to the available information, the Russians have carried out 19 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 27 combat aircraft 

- the report says.

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Our troops repelled three Russian attacks in the area of Vovchansk, and another battle is still ongoing.

Two assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Pishchane and Vyshneve in the Kupyansk sector. Four more battles are taking place near Kruglyakivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Lozova. The enemy conducted an air strike in the vicinity of Kupyansk.

In the Liman sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Hrekivka and Terniv. He also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Lyman.

One battle continues in the vicinity of Hryhorivka in the Kramatorsk sector, where the enemy is trying to advance on Ukrainian positions. The enemy also launched an air strike with unguided missiles in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the vicinity of Selidove 15 times, 10 attacks have been repelled, and fierce fighting is ongoing. The enemy also made nine attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Krutyi Yar, three firefights are still ongoing.

Three firefights continue in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Zoryane and Katerynivka. Sixteen enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders in the areas of Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Hostrye, Dale and Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, three enemy assaults continue near Novoukrainka and Zolota Niva, another enemy attack near Bohoyavlenka has already been repelled.

In the Orikhivsk sector, one enemy attack was successfully repelled by our troops in the area of Novodanylivka. The invaders are actively using aviation in the area of Mala Tokmachka, where the enemy has already dropped 13 bombs.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled one attack, while the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Lviv.

General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes22.10.24, 16:28 • 25050 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
