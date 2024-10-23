General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 79, the hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 79 combat engagements took place, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is using aviation, including UAVs, and conducting attacks in all directions of eastern and southern Ukraine.
The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 79, the enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, UNN reports.
Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 79. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, UAVs, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions... According to the available information, the Russians have carried out 19 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 27 combat aircraft
Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Our troops repelled three Russian attacks in the area of Vovchansk, and another battle is still ongoing.
Two assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Pishchane and Vyshneve in the Kupyansk sector. Four more battles are taking place near Kruglyakivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Lozova. The enemy conducted an air strike in the vicinity of Kupyansk.
In the Liman sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Hrekivka and Terniv. He also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Lyman.
One battle continues in the vicinity of Hryhorivka in the Kramatorsk sector, where the enemy is trying to advance on Ukrainian positions. The enemy also launched an air strike with unguided missiles in the area of Chasovyi Yar.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka.
The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the vicinity of Selidove 15 times, 10 attacks have been repelled, and fierce fighting is ongoing. The enemy also made nine attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Krutyi Yar, three firefights are still ongoing.
Three firefights continue in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Zoryane and Katerynivka. Sixteen enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders in the areas of Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Hostrye, Dale and Antonivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, three enemy assaults continue near Novoukrainka and Zolota Niva, another enemy attack near Bohoyavlenka has already been repelled.
In the Orikhivsk sector, one enemy attack was successfully repelled by our troops in the area of Novodanylivka. The invaders are actively using aviation in the area of Mala Tokmachka, where the enemy has already dropped 13 bombs.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled one attack, while the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Lviv.
General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes22.10.24, 16:28 • 25050 views