President of Ukraine on relations with the US: "Yes, we are partners"
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated his respect for the USA and the importance of honesty in relations between the countries. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for understanding Ukraine's and Ukrainians' position in the bilateral partnership.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he respects the President of the USA and the American people, and also emphasized the importance of honesty in relations between countries. He said this in an interview with Fox News, reports the correspondent of UNN.
Details
"I respect the President and I respect the American people, and I don't know if I think we should be very open and very honest. I'm not sure we've done anything wrong," says the President.
"I think that maybe sometimes some things we should discuss outside the media, with all due respect to democracy and free media, but there are things in which we must understand the position of Ukraine and Ukrainians, and in my opinion, this is the most important thing. Yes, we are partners. You know, we are very close partners. We have to be fair. We have to be very free," Zelenskyy said.
Supplement
There was a tense dispute in the Oval Office between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine's words about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively involve Ukraine in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy allegedly is not ready for peace if America is involved in it and added that the Ukrainian leader may return when he is ready for peace.
Zelenskyy left the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Later, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs a fair and lasting peace, "and we are working for this".