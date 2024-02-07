Zelensky met with the Speaker and MPs of the Bulgarian National Assembly: details

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 23191 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105030 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133269 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132929 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173657 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170614 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278761 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167074 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 40964 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100670 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100242 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102164 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 56643 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 23191 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278762 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257532 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 21910 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133269 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105080 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121297 views
Actual
Zelensky met with the Speaker and MPs of the Bulgarian National Assembly: details

Zelensky met with the Speaker and MPs of the Bulgarian National Assembly: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25783 views

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy thanked Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov for Bulgaria's active assistance and support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is on a solidarity visit to Ukraine at the head of a delegation of Bulgarian parliamentarians, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament and representatives of the National Assembly for active assistance, strengthening of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and clear support for our state on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration. 

Bulgaria starts sending hundreds of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine02.02.24, 23:44 • 28679 views

"We are grateful for your political support at all levels: our movement towards the European Union and NATO, as well as Ukrainian initiatives at the UN. And, of course, we are grateful for your substantial military assistance. We are glad that the people of Bulgaria have been on our side, on the side of truth, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Thank you for maintaining this spirit. We will not forget it," the President noted.

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea11.01.24, 13:52 • 23062 views

Zelenskyy also noted Bulgaria's important steps in strengthening sanctions against the aggressor state.

Particular attention was paid to further bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, Bulgaria's practical contribution to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
bulgariaBulgaria
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising