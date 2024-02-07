Zelensky met with the Speaker and MPs of the Bulgarian National Assembly: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is on a solidarity visit to Ukraine at the head of a delegation of Bulgarian parliamentarians, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament and representatives of the National Assembly for active assistance, strengthening of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and clear support for our state on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"We are grateful for your political support at all levels: our movement towards the European Union and NATO, as well as Ukrainian initiatives at the UN. And, of course, we are grateful for your substantial military assistance. We are glad that the people of Bulgaria have been on our side, on the side of truth, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Thank you for maintaining this spirit. We will not forget it," the President noted.

Zelenskyy also noted Bulgaria's important steps in strengthening sanctions against the aggressor state.

Particular attention was paid to further bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, Bulgaria's practical contribution to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.