Zelensky met with educators from border regions and awarded honorary titles

On the eve of the Day of Educators, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with teachers from Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Poltava regions in Sumy, awarded them with state awards and conferred honorary titles. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

"This is a very important day for each of us. We especially realize this in such difficult times of war," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of teachers' work in the regions bordering the aggressor state.

"People say that where there is a church, there is faith and hope. It seems to me that where there is a school, there is confidence in the future," the President added.

Zelensky thanked the teachers for continuing to work in Ukraine and thus contributing to its security.

Shmyhal named five areas that the government has focused on to provide educational opportunities

Zelensky awarded educators with state awards:

- Vyacheslav Kharchenko, Head of the Department of the National Aerospace University named after Mykola Zhukovsky "Kharkiv Aviation Institute", was awarded the Order of Merit, III degree;

- Valeriy Karkachov, a master of industrial training at the Sumy Chemical Technology Center for Vocational Education, and Olena Semenog, a professor at the department of Sumy Anton Makarenko State Pedagogical University, were awarded medals "For Labor and Victory.

The President also conferred honorary titles: "Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine" - Viktor Zavadskyi, teacher of Oleksandrivskyi Lyceum, and Vitalina Myslovets, teacher of Myrhorod Lyceum named after Taras Shevchenko; ‘Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine’ - Tetiana Doroshenko, Head of the Department of the National University ‘Chernihiv Collegium named after Taras Shevchenko’, Vasyl Karpusha, Rector of Sumy State University, Valentyna Moskalenko, Associate Professor of the Department of the National University ‘Chernihiv Polytechnic’, Nina Kovalenko, Rector of the National University ‘Chernihiv Polytechnic’. Taras Shevchenko, Vasyl Karpusha, Rector of Sumy State University, Valentyna Moskalenko, Associate Professor of the Department of the National University "Chernihiv Polytechnic", Nina Rudnyk, Director of the Honchariv Lyceum named after Dmytro Stepanchenko, and others. Dmytro Stepanchenko, ATO hero, and Olena Ustymenko-Kosorich, professor at the Department of Sumy Anton Makarenko State Pedagogical University; "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of Ukraine" - Andriy Yevtyfiyev, senior lecturer at the Department of the National Technical University "Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute".

In addition, Zelenskyy presented Nikita Savicheva, a Sumy schoolgirl who saved her younger brothers and sister from a fire last year, with a medal for a life saved.

More than 750 schools have their own educational security inspectors