Zelensky meets with ICC Prosecutor Khan: first details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan. They talked about the fight against the forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children and the investigation of these crimes and more, UNN reports.

It is important to comply with the Rome Statute and prevent the ignoring of court decisions on arrest warrants for Russian war criminals. We discussed this during a meeting with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, another topic of our conversation is the fight against the forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children and the investigation of these crimes.

ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan reacts to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin: there is a special procedure for dealing with such cases

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.