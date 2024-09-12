“We expect more warrants": Foreign Minister meets with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Khan

On Thursday, September 12, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan in Kyiv. The officials discussed Russia's responsibility for Russian crimes and the situation with prisoners of war. UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

Details

I was pleased to meet with Karim Khan in Kyiv today. I am grateful to the ICC Prosecutor for his personal courage and commitment to ensuring full accountability for Russian crimes - Sibiga summarized.

According to him, Ukraine's recent ratification of the Rome Statute demonstrated its commitment to this cause.

We remain open to further cooperation between Ukraine and the ICC. We expect more warrants, including on Russia's ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and its use of chemicals in the war - said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Kareem Khan, has announced significant progress in bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice for war crimes in Ukraine. However, he emphasized the need for real solidarity from the international community to achieve this goal.