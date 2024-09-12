MP Kunytskyi allegedly hit a man in the center of Kyiv, police are investigating the circumstances

In Kyiv, a man reported to the police that he had been beaten by an MP. The police are currently checking and finding out all the details of the incident, reports UNN.

“The Pechersk police department received a report from a man who reported being beaten. According to him, the attacker was a member of the Ukrainian parliament,” the Kyiv police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim is now at the police station, the incident has been registered, and the circumstances are being investigated.

The police did not name the MP who allegedly beat the man.

Instead, a video showing MP Oleksandr Kunytskyi is circulating on social media.