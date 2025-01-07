Zelensky invites Switzerland to join food supplies to Syria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the new President of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd. He invited Switzerland to join the supply of food to Syria. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

I spoke with the President of Switzerland. It is important for Ukraine that relations between our countries remain meaningful and aimed at achieving peace as soon as possible. Ukraine is grateful to Switzerland for our joint organization of the first Peace Summit. And we appreciate that Switzerland is now ready to help both politically and organizationally, and we have discussed with Mrs. President communication with key partners. We are also preparing a bilateral meeting - Zelensky said.

Zelensky invited the Swiss president to join the food supply to Syria.

And another component is that together we can help stabilize Syria. I have invited Switzerland to join the supply of food to Syria. Ukrainian food and the financial participation of Switzerland - together with our other partners in this humanitarian program - is something that can help the people of Syria to rebuild their lives after the war and, importantly, after Russia in Syria. Where Russia leaves ruins, we, together with the world, can restore normalcy, - Zelensky said.

