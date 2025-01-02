ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156338 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132117 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139417 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137074 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111721 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168365 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104647 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114010 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Syria is interested in supplying flour, oil, sugar from Ukraine - Koval

Syria is interested in supplying flour, oil, sugar from Ukraine - Koval

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55548 views

Ukraine sent 500 tons of flour to Syria for 167,000 people. The Syrian side is interested in long-term supplies of various products from Ukraine, including oil, sugar, and meat.

The Syrian side is interested in supplying not only wheat from Ukraine, but also flour, oil, sugar, and processed meat products, including chicken. At the level of government dialogues, there is a clear understanding that support should be sustainable and predictable. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval during a telethon, UNN reports.

"21 trucks have already been unloaded at warehouses in a Syrian city and will be distributed to Syrian families. Approximately, this cargo will be enough for 167 thousand Syrian residents for a month. This is the first but not the last delivery from Ukraine under the Grain from Ukraine initiative for the Syrian people," Koval said.

Koval noted that after a personal trip to Syria, he clearly understands that this country needs everything.

"Because 13 years of exhausting war have led to the fact that Syria produces almost no products on its own... The Syrian side is interested in supplying not only wheat from Ukraine, but especially flour, oil, sugar, meat products, in particular chicken meat, and the situation with livestock in this country is very difficult. Therefore, at the level of government dialogues, we clearly understand that support should be sustainable, long enough and predictable," Koval said.

He also said that he attended the President's report today and was tasked with transferring the program of support for the Syrian people to a long-term perspective in order to build a program that will be predictable and sustainable over a long period of time together with international partners.

Addendum

Ukraine has handed over to Syria more than two dozen trucks that delivered 500 tons of Ukrainian flour as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine appreciates the chance to restore normal and stable life in Syria and is ready to develop long-term, strategic relations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising