Syria is interested in supplying flour, oil, sugar from Ukraine - Koval

The Syrian side is interested in supplying not only wheat from Ukraine, but also flour, oil, sugar, and processed meat products, including chicken. At the level of government dialogues, there is a clear understanding that support should be sustainable and predictable. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval during a telethon, UNN reports.

"21 trucks have already been unloaded at warehouses in a Syrian city and will be distributed to Syrian families. Approximately, this cargo will be enough for 167 thousand Syrian residents for a month. This is the first but not the last delivery from Ukraine under the Grain from Ukraine initiative for the Syrian people," Koval said.

Koval noted that after a personal trip to Syria, he clearly understands that this country needs everything.

"Because 13 years of exhausting war have led to the fact that Syria produces almost no products on its own... The Syrian side is interested in supplying not only wheat from Ukraine, but especially flour, oil, sugar, meat products, in particular chicken meat, and the situation with livestock in this country is very difficult. Therefore, at the level of government dialogues, we clearly understand that support should be sustainable, long enough and predictable," Koval said.

He also said that he attended the President's report today and was tasked with transferring the program of support for the Syrian people to a long-term perspective in order to build a program that will be predictable and sustainable over a long period of time together with international partners.

Addendum

Ukraine has handed over to Syria more than two dozen trucks that delivered 500 tons of Ukrainian flour as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine appreciates the chance to restore normal and stable life in Syria and is ready to develop long-term, strategic relations.