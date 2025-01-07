Zelensky had his first conversation with the new President of Switzerland: what was discussed

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60593 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129109 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136609 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135070 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110989 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132547 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131520 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 48318 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101382 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103596 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172988 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193211 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182369 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131520 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135049 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152197 views
Zelensky had his first conversation with the new President of Switzerland: what was discussed

Zelensky had his first conversation with the new President of Switzerland: what was discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22042 views

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Karin Keller-Sutter and congratulated her on her new position. They discussed support for Ukraine, the Peace Summit and the Food from Ukraine program for Syria.

"I had a telephone conversation with the new President of Switzerland, Karin Keller-Sutter, and congratulated her on taking office." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its continued support of Ukraine, which covers both political and humanitarian aspects. Particular attention was paid to the role of Switzerland in the organization of the first Peace Summit and its participation in the activities aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and Europe. 

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Switzerland's contributions to the Grain from Ukraine program and invited Switzerland to participate in the new Food from Ukraine initiative. This program is aimed at supplying Ukrainian agricultural products to Syria to help overcome the food crisis in the region. The first 500 tons of wheat flour from Ukraine have already been shipped to Syria.

The two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue during a personal meeting to be held in the near future.

Tomorrow 500 tons of Ukrainian flour will be delivered to Syria - Sibiga30.12.24, 12:38 • 48934 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
syriaSyria
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

