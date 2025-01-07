Zelensky had his first conversation with the new President of Switzerland: what was discussed

"I had a telephone conversation with the new President of Switzerland, Karin Keller-Sutter, and congratulated her on taking office." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its continued support of Ukraine, which covers both political and humanitarian aspects. Particular attention was paid to the role of Switzerland in the organization of the first Peace Summit and its participation in the activities aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and Europe.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Switzerland's contributions to the Grain from Ukraine program and invited Switzerland to participate in the new Food from Ukraine initiative. This program is aimed at supplying Ukrainian agricultural products to Syria to help overcome the food crisis in the region. The first 500 tons of wheat flour from Ukraine have already been shipped to Syria.

The two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue during a personal meeting to be held in the near future.

