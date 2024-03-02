Zelensky gave Syrsky carte blanche for any personnel changes in the army

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi can carry out any personnel rotations in the army. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports .

The President said that he communicates daily with international partners and receives reports from the military.

Every day I am in communication with partners so that we can get exactly what we need. Every day I receive reports from the military. Every day, the Chief of the Army and commanders are at the front, exactly where they need to be. The Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes in the army, in the headquarters - any changes - The President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that all commanders must know the front, feel the front - the real needs. All of them must be what they need to be in order to achieve Ukrainian goals.

At the beginning of the week, after Colonel General Syrsky returns from the front, I expect him to make a detailed report and concrete proposals for further changes and our actions - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the head of state said that further work with partners - meetings and negotiations - is being prepared for the sake of weapons for Ukraine, for the sake of continuity of support.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that he had sent teams of specialists to certain brigades on the eastern front that have problems with personnel training and is forced to make personnel decisions in some cases regarding commanders.