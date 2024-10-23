Zelensky: ending strikes on energy sector could end the hot phase of the war
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president said that ending attacks on energy facilities could open the way for negotiations. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of security guarantees, including NATO, in conversations with Western partners.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that an end to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and cargo ships could open the way to negotiations to end the war. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.
When it comes to energy and freedom of navigation, achieving results on these points would signal that Russia may be ready to end the war,
The president added that if Moscow and Kyiv agreed to stop strikes on their energy infrastructures, it would be a significant step toward de-escalating the conflict, Zelensky said in reference to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.
We saw during the first Peace Summit that a decision could be made on energy security. In other words: we do not attack their energy infrastructure, they do not attack ours. Can this lead to the end of the hot phase of the war? I think so,
Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is now raising the issue of security guarantees, including NATO, in conversations with Western partners.
In all discussions, we are now raising the issue of security guarantees, and NATO is the strongest of them,
