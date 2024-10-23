Ukraine is ready for "adjustments" of the peace formula, but there is a condition - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine is ready to discuss adjustments to the peace formula. The condition is the preservation of the country's territorial integrity and full sovereignty.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine is ready to discuss any adjustments to the peace formula, but only those that support territorial integrity and full sovereignty. He wrote about this in a column for Hufvudstadsbladet, UNN reports.
Details
He noted that based on the results of the first peace summit, Ukraine is ready to agree on a framework for peace at the second meeting.
At the summit, we want to build peace not only for Ukraine, but also for the entire international community, for the benefit of all our peoples,
The head of the OP said that although the peace formula sets out the basic principles of peace in Ukraine, all states should be actively involved in developing the framework of the agreement. In his opinion, the implementation of these principles can and should be carried out on the basis of consensus, adjusted and supplemented.
We are ready to discuss any options for adjusting our proposal, provided that they comply with international law and support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the inviolability of its borders and the country's full sovereignty. Ukraine, as a victim of aggression, cannot accept any changes that threaten its existence, its right to self-determination or the human dignity of the Ukrainian people
He noted that a series of ten thematic conferences on each of the points of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula will end at the end of October. After that, thanks to the diplomatic efforts of countries "from all over the world, we will be ready to present to the international community and Russia a concrete path to a just, lasting and sustainable peace.
Recall
Ukraine's President called on to increase support for a peace summit to end the war. Zelenskyy emphasized that peace should be reliable, not a freezing of the conflict.