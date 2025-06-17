$41.530.08
Zelensky discussed strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation with Keir Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Britain, discussing sanctions against Russia and strengthening Ukraine's air defense. He thanked Britain for its support in ending the war.

Zelensky discussed strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation with Keir Starmer

On Tuesday, June 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

Details

"We coordinated our positions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to achieve lasting peace. During the meeting, we discussed that in order to force Russia to stop this war, coordinated sanctions against its energy sector, banking sector, shadow fleet and military-industrial complex are needed with all G7 countries," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement. 

"In addition, our priority is to strengthen air defense - air defense systems and missiles for them. This is confirmed by constant massive Russian attacks, which, unfortunately, take the lives of Ukrainians," the Head of State added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Keir Starmer, Great Britain and its people for their continued support of Ukraine in its desire for the fastest and fairest end to the war.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zеlensky reported that during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he discussed another large-scale Russian strike that the invaders launched against our country on June 17.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.  

Zelenskyy at the G7: Only Trump and the USA are capable of forcing Putin to stop the war17.06.25, 21:09 • 1570 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Canada
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
