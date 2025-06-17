Zelenskyy at the G7: Only Trump and the USA are capable of forcing Putin to stop the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only US President Donald Trump and America can force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end this war. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia in all directions, including sanctions. Zelenskyy said this at a special meeting of G7 leaders, reports UNN.

As the President emphasized, Ukraine is working on the development and deployment of interceptor drones to protect Ukrainian cities from "Shaheds", because the cooperation of the Russian Federation with Iran and North Korea to modernize "Shaheds" poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Europe, the Indo-Pacific region, and to Japan, and to Canada, and to the United States.

Even if the American president is not putting enough pressure on Russia now, the truth is that America still has the broadest global interests and the largest number of allies. They will all need strong protection. I urge you to continue to increase investment in weapons production in Ukraine - this is the fastest way to achieve results. One more point. We all see that Russia ignores any diplomatic proposals from the international community. Diplomacy is currently in crisis. And there is one clear reason - Putin openly rejects every peace initiative. Russia continues terrorist attacks and offensive actions on the front line. And Russia does not receive any new consequences in response. Russia has adapted to this level of war and is now only intensifying its attacks - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that if last year the use of a hundred "Shaheds" in one night caused a real shock, now it already seems unusual if less than a hundred drones are used in one attack.

In fact, this is the only real change in Russia's behavior after the change of US president. And this proves that those who support new and stronger sanctions against Russia are absolutely right. I urge you all - and I urge you to cooperate with the United States to introduce a strict price limit on Russian oil. The currently proposed price is $45 per barrel, but many experts agree that a truly effective level is $30. Together we must make it painful for Russia. The EU's 18th package of sanctions should also hit the Russian energy sector and banks. And it is important to provide $40 billion in annual budget support for Ukraine - for our resilience, so that our country can hold on further. And this should be a joint decision of the G7 leaders, including the USA - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, it is necessary to continue to call on Trump to use his real influence to force Putin to end this war.

It was the USA and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the resumption of diplomacy, immediate meetings and negotiations. But Russia blocked all efforts. This war continues because of Russia. From the very beginning, it was an unprovoked and criminal war of aggression. We must not forget this. And we must continue to put pressure in all directions to finally achieve peace - the President summarized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the G7 leaders said that the Russian Federation carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine last night since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 places where rockets hit or debris fell were recorded.