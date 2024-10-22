Zelensky denies planning to fire Umerov and Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy denied plans to dismiss Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov and Defense Minister Umerov. He denied rumors circulating in the media and social media about changes in the military leadership.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that he planned to dismiss the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. He said this at a meeting with journalists, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
"I wasn't going to do that. I was not going to change Budanov. This information was circulating, yes. There was no such question about Umerov either," Zelensky said .
In the second half of September, social media and the media disseminated information about changes in the military leadership, alleging that Zelenskyy planned to replace the head of the Defence Intelligence and the Minister of Defense.
In October, Yuriy Mysyagin, MP from the Servant of the People party and deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, citing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , statedthat the issue of replacing the head of the GUR Kirill Budanov was not being discussed.
In addition, on September 29, Telegram channels and reported that Mykhailo Fedorov would allegedly be appointed as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.