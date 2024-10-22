Zelensky denies planning to fire Umerov and Budanov

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 29053 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 129804 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 182451 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 114255 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349484 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176098 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146628 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196618 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125554 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108387 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 12054 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 10817 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 10591 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 14781 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 9756 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 10471 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 29057 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 92329 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 129809 views

Zelensky denies planning to fire Umerov and Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14035 views

President Zelenskyy denied plans to dismiss Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov and Defense Minister Umerov. He denied rumors circulating in the media and social media about changes in the military leadership.

Zelensky denies planning to fire Umerov and Budanov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that he planned to dismiss the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. He said this at a meeting with journalists, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

"I wasn't going to do that. I was not going to change Budanov. This information was circulating, yes. There was no such question about Umerov either," Zelensky said .

Addendum

In the second half of September, social media and the media disseminated information about changes in the military leadership, alleging that Zelenskyy planned to replace the head of the Defence Intelligence and the Minister of Defense.

In October, Yuriy Mysyagin, MP from the Servant of the People party and deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, citing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , statedthat the issue of replacing the head of the GUR Kirill Budanov was not being discussed.

Add

In addition, on September 29, Telegram channels and reported that Mykhailo Fedorov would allegedly be appointed as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Mikhail Fedorov
Servant of the People
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
