Zelenskyy called on the world to support Ukraine on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war

Now, on the eve of the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war, it is important for all Ukrainians that the world be with us, be in a strong position, be with the fundamental goals and principles of the UN Charter regarding the sovereignty of nations, the territorial integrity of each state and the protection of every nation in the world from aggression - Zelensky said during his evening address.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that justice should not be an empty word, and it is important for every nation.

