Zelenskyy called on the world to support Ukraine on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24877 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 87457 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51717 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111341 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112182 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116606 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149545 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93748 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50898 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106223 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 62129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 47413 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 87501 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140448 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 20067 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 47219 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132915 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134802 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163242 views
Zelenskyy called on the world to support Ukraine on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40547 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of global support on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to adhere to the UN principles of sovereignty and protection from aggression.

On the eve of the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for all Ukrainians that "the world is with us," UNN reports.

Now, on the eve of the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war, it is important for all Ukrainians that the world be with us, be in a strong position, be with the fundamental goals and principles of the UN Charter regarding the sovereignty of nations, the territorial integrity of each state and the protection of every nation in the world from aggression 

- Zelensky said during his evening address.

US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP22.02.25, 16:56 • 64729 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized that justice should not be an empty word, and it is important for every nation.

US opposes use of “aggressor” language against Russia in new G7 communiqué20.02.25, 15:53 • 28770 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

