US opposes use of “aggressor” language against Russia in new G7 communiqué

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 41920 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67019 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104147 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 70790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116238 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100813 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112976 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116682 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152569 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115163 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 67704 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109346 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82207 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 48444 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75932 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104155 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116245 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152572 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143289 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175669 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75889 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133985 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135881 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164175 views
Actual
US opposes use of “aggressor” language against Russia in new G7 communiqué

US opposes use of “aggressor” language against Russia in new G7 communiqué

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28772 views

The United States opposes the wording “Russian aggression” in the new G7 communiqué on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. The Trump administration insists on softening the wording and describing the war as a “conflict in Ukraine.

The United States is opposed to calling Russia an “aggressor” in a G7 statement on the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, threatening to disrupt the traditional demonstration of unity. This was reported by The Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the disagreement arose after US President Donald Trump accused Ukraine of war, called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections” and proposed inviting Russia back to the G7. Also, the online participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit has not yet been agreed upon.

According to Western officials, U.S. envoys opposed the phrase “Russian aggression” and similar descriptions that G7 leaders will use from 2022 to describe the conflict.

We strongly believe that we need to distinguish between Russia and Ukraine. They are not the same thing. The Americans are blocking this wording, but we are still working on it and hope for an agreement,

- said the source.

The publication reminds that last year's statement by the G7 leaders mentioned Russian aggression five times.

We call on Russia to immediately cease its aggressive war and withdraw its armed forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine completely and unconditionally,

- the statement said.

The interlocutors also note that the Trump administration's insistence on softening the language reflects a broader shift in US policy toward describing the war as a “conflict in Ukraine.

Recall

During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on Trump's statement that his rating had allegedly fallen to 4%, saidthat this is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump said the day before that Zelensky's rating had allegedly dropped to 4%.

KIIS then reported that almost 60% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on “a war that cannot be won” and criticized Zelenskyy, calling him “a dictator without elections.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy against “attacking” U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that publicly “slandering” him could only backfire.

The leaders of European countries, including the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, and Norway , responded to Donald Trump's statement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising