The United States is opposed to calling Russia an “aggressor” in a G7 statement on the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, threatening to disrupt the traditional demonstration of unity. This was reported by The Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the disagreement arose after US President Donald Trump accused Ukraine of war, called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections” and proposed inviting Russia back to the G7. Also, the online participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit has not yet been agreed upon.

According to Western officials, U.S. envoys opposed the phrase “Russian aggression” and similar descriptions that G7 leaders will use from 2022 to describe the conflict.

We strongly believe that we need to distinguish between Russia and Ukraine. They are not the same thing. The Americans are blocking this wording, but we are still working on it and hope for an agreement, - said the source.

The publication reminds that last year's statement by the G7 leaders mentioned Russian aggression five times.

We call on Russia to immediately cease its aggressive war and withdraw its armed forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine completely and unconditionally, - the statement said.

The interlocutors also note that the Trump administration's insistence on softening the language reflects a broader shift in US policy toward describing the war as a “conflict in Ukraine.

Recall

During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on Trump's statement that his rating had allegedly fallen to 4%, saidthat this is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump said the day before that Zelensky's rating had allegedly dropped to 4%.

KIIS then reported that almost 60% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on “a war that cannot be won” and criticized Zelenskyy, calling him “a dictator without elections.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy against “attacking” U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that publicly “slandering” him could only backfire.

The leaders of European countries, including the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, and Norway , responded to Donald Trump's statement.