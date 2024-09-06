Zelenskyy arrives in Germany to participate in the Ramstein meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Ramstein Air Base to take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. The head of state wrote about it in Telegram, UNN reports .

Working with partners for the strength of Ukraine. I have arrived at Ramstein Air Base to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. We need the determination of our partners and the means to stop Russian air terror. We need all the weapons from the already announced support packages to finally reach the combat brigades. And we need strong, long-range decisions from our partners to bring the just peace we seek closer," Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State also said that he would take part in a meeting of the group and meet with US and German Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius. He will also hold separate talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After that, he will travel to Italy to attend the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum. There, according to the President, he will meet with representatives of Italian business. He is expected to hold talks with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy George Meloni. "We are coordinating our positions with all G7 allies," Zelenskyy added