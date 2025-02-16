Zelensky and his wife arrived in the UAE: what will be discussed in Abu Dhabi
The President of Ukraine and the First Lady pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Key topics include the release of prisoners, investments, and the humanitarian program.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.
On Sunday, February 16, the presidential couple's plane has already landed in Abu Dhabi.
The priority is to bring even more of our people home from captivity. As well as investments and economic partnership
The President of Ukraine added that a large humanitarian program would also be among the key topics.
