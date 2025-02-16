Zelensky and his wife arrived in the UAE: what will be discussed in Abu Dhabi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

Details

On Sunday, February 16, the presidential couple's plane has already landed in Abu Dhabi.

The priority is to bring even more of our people home from captivity. As well as investments and economic partnership - Zelensky commented on the visit.

The President of Ukraine added that a large humanitarian program would also be among the key topics.

Recall

The Ukrainian side was not invited or informed about the upcoming US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia.

Trump's special envoy heads to Saudi Arabia for talks with a plan for success