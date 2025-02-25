Zelenskiy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on February 28 - Reuters

On Friday, February 28, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to travel to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump after the countries agreed on a draft agreement on mining. This was reported by Reuters with reference to two sources familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that officials from both sides agreed with the draft and recommended signing it.

At the same time, one of the agency's interlocutors, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the visit was proposed by the Trump administration. The White House declined to comment

According to Reuters, the mining deal is central to Kyiv's efforts to secure U.S. support as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to end the war as soon as possible. The deal could give the US access to Ukraine's vast mineral resources.

Another source familiar with the matter said that Zelenskyy may meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but the schedule is still changing.

Recall

On February 25, Ukraine agreed on the terms of a minerals agreement with the United States, which may be signed on February 28 in Washington. The document aims to improve relations with the Trump administration and strengthen security commitments.

As the Financial Times previously reported , the extremely onerous terms of the original draft-which President Donald Trump presented as a way for Ukraine to repay the United States for military and financial assistance following a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022-have sparked outrage in Kyiv and other European capitals.

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected this initial text last week, Trump called him a "dictator.