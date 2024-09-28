Zaporizhzhia suffered 429 attacks: infrastructure and buildings damaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101927 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108517 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175212 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142127 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145665 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139990 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112153 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176221 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 115661 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115661 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 73310 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 73310 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 79780 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 48542 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 48542 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 39489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175212 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186143 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 192300 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192300 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 144097 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144097 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143864 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148414 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139716 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139716 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156470 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered 429 attacks: infrastructure and buildings damaged

Zaporizhzhia suffered 429 attacks: infrastructure and buildings damaged
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 31291 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31291 views

The occupiers conducted 429 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and drone attacks. Infrastructure and residential buildings in several settlements were damaged, with no civilian casualties.

The invaders made 429 attacks on Zaporizhzhia, which damaged infrastructure and residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, air strikes targeted Huliaipole and Novodarivka.

Massive attacks by drones were recorded - 254 drones attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. Guliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka also came under eight attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, 164 artillery strikes were carried out on several villages, including Gulyaypole, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

As a result of the shelling, 29 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. No civilian casualties were reported.

Fedorov: 40 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of recent Russian attacks27.09.24, 13:12 • 12409 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

