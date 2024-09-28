Zaporizhzhia suffered 429 attacks: infrastructure and buildings damaged

The invaders made 429 attacks on Zaporizhzhia, which damaged infrastructure and residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, air strikes targeted Huliaipole and Novodarivka.

Massive attacks by drones were recorded - 254 drones attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. Guliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka also came under eight attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, 164 artillery strikes were carried out on several villages, including Gulyaypole, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

As a result of the shelling, 29 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. No civilian casualties were reported.

