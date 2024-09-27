Fedorov: 40 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of recent Russian attacks

The Russian army has been attacking Zaporizhzhia region for four days in a row. After the latest Russian strikes, destruction was recorded at 5 locations, 40 people were injured, Zaporizhzhya RMA chief Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reported .

40 people were injured, including 1 person who died. Three people were hospitalized, one in serious condition - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

According to him, destruction was recorded at 5 locations, at least 100 residential buildings were damaged.

Utilities are covering the windows of condominiums with slabs and restoring the roofs. Thanks to the support of international partners, new windows are being installed in some of the houses. Residents of one of the houses that cannot be restored will receive certificates for new housing.

The victims also receive temporary accommodation and compensation of UAH 10,000 for living expenses until their homes are restored.

On September 26, enemy forces carried out 362 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes and MLRS attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.