Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 456 occupier strikes per day, houses, cars, and infrastructure destroyed

On July 22, 19 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, garages, and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and the region were received; no civilians were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, and Novoandriivka. In addition:

318 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, Bilenke, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

6 shelling attacks from MLRS covered Kamianske, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky.

129 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Charivne.

"During the day, the occupiers launched 456 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

On July 21, in the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian military attacked a civilian car with FPV drones, as a result of which it burned to the ground. The driver managed to jump out of the car.

On July 20, as a result of a Russian attack in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged. A 78-year-old man was injured.

