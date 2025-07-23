$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 456 occupier strikes per day, houses, cars, and infrastructure destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

During July 22, Zaporizhzhia Oblast suffered 456 strikes on 12 settlements, with 19 reports of destruction recorded. The attacks included airstrikes, UAVs, MLRS, and artillery shelling; no civilians were injured.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 456 occupier strikes per day, houses, cars, and infrastructure destroyed

On July 22, 19 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, garages, and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and the region were received; no civilians were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, and Novoandriivka. In addition:

  • 318 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, Bilenke, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
    • 6 shelling attacks from MLRS covered Kamianske, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky.
      • 129 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Charivne.

        "During the day, the occupiers launched 456 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov summarized.

        Recall

        On July 21, in the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian military attacked a civilian car with FPV drones, as a result of which it burned to the ground. The driver managed to jump out of the car.

        On July 20, as a result of a Russian attack in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia, a private house, a car, and the adjacent territory were damaged. A 78-year-old man was injured.

        Russian drone explosion in Zaporizhzhia: windows blown out in at least 30 apartments15.07.25, 21:47 • 15906 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Ukraine
        Zaporizhzhia
