Zaporizhzhia direction: Ternuvate remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite the occupiers' attempts to recapture it

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 9, 08:22 AM • 14451 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 27872 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 33426 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 50788 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 50145 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41097 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39663 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26737 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18158 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13515 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2m/s
61%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 26128 views
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 10493 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 28655 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 18200 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 8392 views
Publications
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 8556 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 55775 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 77156 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 94024 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 87482 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Shevchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 28731 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 36142 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 49404 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 50157 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 58403 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Facebook

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ternuvate remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite the occupiers' attempts to recapture it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported that fighting continues.

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ternuvate remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite the occupiers' attempts to recapture it

The village of Ternuvate, located in the Zaporizhzhia direction, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by  UNN.

Despite Russian attempts to retake Ternuvate, this settlement remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction continues 

- Kovalenko reported.

Recall

On February 8, Ukrainian troops cleared the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction of Russians.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine