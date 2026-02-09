The village of Ternuvate, located in the Zaporizhzhia direction, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Despite Russian attempts to retake Ternuvate, this settlement remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction continues - Kovalenko reported.

Recall

On February 8, Ukrainian troops cleared the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction of Russians.