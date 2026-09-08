YouTube blocked more than 30 channels of Russian pro-Putin artists in Ukraine — CPD

YouTube blocked 31 channels of Russian pro-Putin artists, propagandists, and sanctioned individuals in Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that most of the blocked channels are resources belonging to Russian music performers and cultural figures who support Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, perform at propaganda concerts, or are under NSDC sanctions.

In particular, the following channels were blocked:

of Filipp Kirkorov, Grigory Leps, Sergey Lazarev, and Valeriya;

of Larisa Dolina, Irina Allegrova, and the “Pelageya” band;

of propaganda singers Denis Maidanov and Yulia Chicherina;

of opera performers Anna Netrebko and Vasily Gerello.

In addition, the resources of sanctioned companies were blocked (including "Kaspersky russia") - the statement reads.

It is indicated that these resources worked for Russian propaganda, glorified war criminals, and supported the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Previously

Moldova’s Ministry of Culture published a list of Russian artists whose concerts are not recommended due to a threat to national security. There is no direct ban, but organizers will be held responsible for the consequences.

Sybiha calls for banning Russian propaganda resources in Europe after disinformation campaign