Young people are increasingly shunning generative AI due to ethical and environmental concerns

"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 12538 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 20698 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 26426 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 37080 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 26227 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 20137 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 40427 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22547 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18979 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiationsNovember 28, 06:15 PM • 6314 views
Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systemsNovember 28, 06:23 PM • 5092 views
Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is knownNovember 28, 06:49 PM • 4642 views
Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and KushnerNovember 28, 06:54 PM • 6188 views
Ukraine tests new tactical armored vehicle "Desna" – a mobile 8-ton platform for the frontNovember 28, 07:33 PM • 4478 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 37080 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 31565 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 40427 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 39544 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 43948 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 27019 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 44676 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 64601 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 96842 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 111634 views
Young people are increasingly shunning generative AI due to ethical and environmental concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The younger generation is increasingly consciously refusing to use generative AI, considering it unethical, environmentally harmful, and a threat to the creative sphere. They are creating an "AI veganism" movement, emphasizing injustice and undermining the value of human labor.

Young people are increasingly shunning generative AI due to ethical and environmental concerns

The younger generation is increasingly consciously refusing to use generative AI, considering it unethical, environmentally harmful, and a threat to the creative sphere. Participants in the movement, which they call "artificial intelligence veganism," are strengthening their position amid discussions about the use of data to train models. In their opinion, such technologies create unfair conditions and undermine the value of human labor. This is reported by EuroNews, transmitted by UNN.

Details

The publication published stories of several supporters of the "AI vegans" movement. For 21-year-old Bella from the Czech Republic, a turning point was a competition in the game Warframe, where an image created by artificial intelligence was accepted among the competitive works.

According to her, after that, competing became meaningless, because the opponent was not another artist, but a computer algorithm.

It seemed humiliating to me: to compete with a person who did not put any effort into this image

- Bella said.

She noted that she would perceive the continued use of such technologies as a rejection of her own creative principles.

Supporters of the movement emphasize that AI harms artists whose works are included in training samples without their consent.

Spaniard Marc is convinced that this problem has both an ethical and a socio-economic aspect.

Generative AI constantly steals without consent from absolutely everything. It is a tool of capitalism to support the exploitation of workers or even take it to a new level

- says the guy.

AI can also undermine critical thinking and mental health, forcing users to rely on quick solutions and forming a harmful addiction.

A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) showed that participants who used a chatbot to write essays demonstrated lower brain activity and were less oriented in their own text.

Added to these fears is concern about developing an addiction to "quick solutions." Lucy from Spain explains that chatbots often only reinforce dangerous or false ideas.

When people are confused, chatbots tell them how right and brilliant they are. This is concerning

- explains the girl.

In her opinion, excessive use of AI only exacerbates the problems of the digital age.

Despite resistance, avoiding AI is becoming difficult, as it is integrated into curricula, workflows, and everyday services. Marc says that refraining from AI has caused conflicts even within his family, who are already accustomed to "simplifying" tasks with the help of technology.

"AI vegan" Lucy also faced pressure when she was "strongly recommended" to use AI during her internship. At the same time, the results of the tools often look unnatural.

Some of the use cases for generative AI are certainly very interesting and more interesting than others. But I don't need to burn seven trees and seven gallons of water to rewrite an email

- emphasized Cosmina.

Cosmina emphasizes that access to artificial intelligence technologies should be restricted for everyone who is still in school. She insists that AI should not be imposed on pupils and students, especially in processes where the development of independent thinking is required.

Despite this, some "AI vegans" do not rule out that the technology can become ethical under proper conditions. Lucy emphasizes that the key is authorized sources of educational materials and an end to the exploitation of workers.

Recall

Ukraine is launching a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to build a sovereign AI infrastructure and its own state AI solutions. This step will strengthen national security, stimulate educational development, and open the way to global technological solutions.

US develops AI app that creates digital avatars of deceased relatives15.11.25, 04:41 • 3673 views

