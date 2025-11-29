Young people are increasingly shunning generative AI due to ethical and environmental concerns

The younger generation is increasingly consciously refusing to use generative AI, considering it unethical, environmentally harmful, and a threat to the creative sphere. Participants in the movement, which they call "artificial intelligence veganism," are strengthening their position amid discussions about the use of data to train models. In their opinion, such technologies create unfair conditions and undermine the value of human labor. This is reported by EuroNews, transmitted by UNN.

The publication published stories of several supporters of the "AI vegans" movement. For 21-year-old Bella from the Czech Republic, a turning point was a competition in the game Warframe, where an image created by artificial intelligence was accepted among the competitive works.

According to her, after that, competing became meaningless, because the opponent was not another artist, but a computer algorithm.

It seemed humiliating to me: to compete with a person who did not put any effort into this image - Bella said.

She noted that she would perceive the continued use of such technologies as a rejection of her own creative principles.

Supporters of the movement emphasize that AI harms artists whose works are included in training samples without their consent.

Spaniard Marc is convinced that this problem has both an ethical and a socio-economic aspect.

Generative AI constantly steals without consent from absolutely everything. It is a tool of capitalism to support the exploitation of workers or even take it to a new level - says the guy.

AI can also undermine critical thinking and mental health, forcing users to rely on quick solutions and forming a harmful addiction.

A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) showed that participants who used a chatbot to write essays demonstrated lower brain activity and were less oriented in their own text.

Added to these fears is concern about developing an addiction to "quick solutions." Lucy from Spain explains that chatbots often only reinforce dangerous or false ideas.

When people are confused, chatbots tell them how right and brilliant they are. This is concerning - explains the girl.

In her opinion, excessive use of AI only exacerbates the problems of the digital age.

Despite resistance, avoiding AI is becoming difficult, as it is integrated into curricula, workflows, and everyday services. Marc says that refraining from AI has caused conflicts even within his family, who are already accustomed to "simplifying" tasks with the help of technology.

"AI vegan" Lucy also faced pressure when she was "strongly recommended" to use AI during her internship. At the same time, the results of the tools often look unnatural.

Some of the use cases for generative AI are certainly very interesting and more interesting than others. But I don't need to burn seven trees and seven gallons of water to rewrite an email - emphasized Cosmina.

Cosmina emphasizes that access to artificial intelligence technologies should be restricted for everyone who is still in school. She insists that AI should not be imposed on pupils and students, especially in processes where the development of independent thinking is required.

Despite this, some "AI vegans" do not rule out that the technology can become ethical under proper conditions. Lucy emphasizes that the key is authorized sources of educational materials and an end to the exploitation of workers.

