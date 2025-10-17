"You never know": Trump dodges question on Ukraine regaining all lost territories

US President Donald Trump gave an evasive answer to a question about the possibility of Ukraine regaining all lost territories, writes UNN with reference to the statement of the American leader.

When asked whether Ukraine would be able to regain all lost territories, Trump evaded a direct answer.

You never know what will happen. Never... today war, tomorrow peace. You never know - he said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump, journalists asked the American leader what would happen if Vladimir Putin refused to meet in Hungary, referring specifically to Zelenskyy's meeting with the Russian leader, Trump replied to journalists: "We'll see."