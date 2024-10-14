Yermak: Ukraine needs a new security architecture
Andriy Yermak took part in a security conference to discuss the new global security architecture. 66 states and international organizations joined the discussion of the ninth paragraph of the Peace Formula.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak took part in a thematic online conference dedicated to the ninth point of the Peace Formula "Preventing the escalation of war and the recurrence of aggression". This event was the fourth in a row, and its results will be used to formulate a number of proposals for the second Peace Summit. The conference was attended by representatives of 66 states and international organizations.
Among the Ukrainian participants were Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Serhiy Boyev, and advisors to the Head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz.
Andriy Yermak emphasized that the current global security architecture has failed to prevent enemy aggression. According to him, Ukraine needs a new security system based on international law and strengthened by its own defense capabilities.
This system should include not only a military component, but also sanctions, financial support, investments, and broad cooperation in various fields
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said that 32 states have already joined the G7 Joint Declaration of 2023 on Security Assurances for Ukraine.
Timothy Barrow, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in achieving a just peace and developing mechanisms to prevent future aggression. The United Kingdom is a co-leader of the ninth point of the Peace Formula and is the first country with which Ukraine has signed a security cooperation agreement.
The conference resulted in a Joint Communiqué that reflects the states' common vision of preventing the escalation of conflicts. The participants emphasized that Ukraine is moving towards full Euro-Atlantic integration, exercising its sovereign right.
