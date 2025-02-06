Yermak talks to a former prisoner of the Bershad ghetto about parallels with the present

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with Roman Shvartsman, a former prisoner of the Bershad ghetto and an active public figure. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

During the conversation, they noted his contribution to preserving the memory of the Nazi crimes and emphasized the importance of highlighting current threats to Ukraine.

Yermak expressed his gratitude for Schwarzman's efforts, especially noting his recent speech in the German Bundestag. In his speech, he drew parallels between the crimes of the Nazis and the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, calling on the international community to actively support the Ukrainian struggle for freedom.

The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of informing the international community about the need for consolidated assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized that the war is ongoing and it is important to use all opportunities to preserve international unity.

Yermak also suggested organizing a meeting with representatives of the United States, Israel, and Germany who are involved in Holocaust remembrance. The participants could discuss the consequences of modern crimes against humanity committed by a terrorist country on the territory of Ukraine.

Roman Shvartsman, in his turn, noted the steadfastness of the Ukrainian people in the fight against the aggressor. He is convinced that this struggle will take an important place in history.

Shvartsman was born in the Vinnytsia region into a large Jewish family. At the age of five, he and his family were taken to the Bershad ghetto. Since the early 1990s, he has been actively involved in public activities aimed at preserving the memory of the Holocaust victims. He is the head of the Odesa Regional Association of Jews - former prisoners of the ghetto and Nazi concentration camps.

