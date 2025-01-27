Holocaust crime should never be repeated - Zelensky

On January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the tragedy that claimed the lives of six million Jews.

He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details [1

The crime of the Holocaust should never happen again, but unfortunately, the memory of the Holocaust is gradually becoming weaker. And the evil that tries to destroy the lives of entire peoples still remains in the world - said the president.

We must all fight for life and remember that indifference is fertilizer for evil. We must overcome the hatred that gives rise to abuse and murder. We must prevent forgetfulness. And it is everyone's mission to do everything to prevent evil from winning

On the eve of Memorial Day, the President, together with representatives of the diplomatic corps, rabbis and members of the government team, honored the men, women and children who perished during the Holocaust.

Recall

On January 27, the world commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day. During the Holocaust, the Nazis murdered more than 6 million Jews, including 1.5 million children.