Holocaust crime should never be repeated - Zelensky

02:39 PM • 60008 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 85296 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105615 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108713 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128119 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103174 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132905 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103690 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113388 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101365 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 41006 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116322 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 47077 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110842 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 60020 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128121 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155000 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15394 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20198 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110845 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116322 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139459 views
Holocaust crime should never be repeated - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27714 views

The President of Ukraine called for preventing the Holocaust from happening again and fighting indifference. Zelenskyy, together with diplomats and rabbis, honored the memory of 6 million dead Jews.

On January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the tragedy that claimed the lives of six million Jews.

He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details [1

The crime of the Holocaust should never happen again, but unfortunately, the memory of the Holocaust is gradually becoming weaker. And the evil that tries to destroy the lives of entire peoples still remains in the world

- said the president.
Image

We must all fight for life and remember that indifference is fertilizer for evil. We must overcome the hatred that gives rise to abuse and murder. We must prevent forgetfulness. And it is everyone's mission to do everything to prevent evil from winning

Image

On the eve of Memorial Day, the President, together with representatives of the diplomatic corps, rabbis and members of the government team, honored the men, women and children who perished during the Holocaust. 

Image

Recall

 On January 27, the world commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day. During the Holocaust, the Nazis murdered more than 6 million Jews, including 1.5 million children.

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

