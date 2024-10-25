Yermak met with the European Parliament delegation: what they discussed
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with a delegation of the European Parliament. During the meeting, they discussed support for the Victory Plan and preparations for the second Peace Summit, as well as the Peace Formula. This is reported by the Official Internet Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The MEPs reportedly arrived in Ukraine to meet with a number of Ukrainian officials and to participate in a thematic conference based on the sixth point of the Peace Formula, “Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities.
“The main topic of the meeting with the head of the President's Office was support for the Victory Plan and preparations for the second Peace Summit,” the statement said.
During the meeting, Yermak emphasized that Europe is stronger than some European leaders can imagine.
“We need to talk about this loudly now. We have to talk about Ukraine. The victory plan presented by the President of Ukraine is not only about the military. It is also about the economy and the future,” Yermak said.
Mr. Yermak spoke about the presentation of the Victory Plan in the United States and Europe, teamwork, and the involvement of civil society representatives in disseminating information about the Plan's points. He also spoke about the thematic conferences based on each of the points of the Peace Formula, which will result in a joint communiqué that will form the basis of proposals for the second Peace Summit.
“The Second Summit needs to end with a concrete result. That is why the Victory Plan is so important for us: to be very strong,” he added.
Recall
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak saidthat Ukraine is ready to discuss any adjustments to the peace formula, but only those that support territorial integrity and full sovereignty.