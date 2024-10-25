Yermak met with the European Parliament delegation: what they discussed

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 28951 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 129623 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 182332 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 114187 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349432 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176081 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146614 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196616 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125550 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108386 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 12054 views

April 3, 07:15 PM • 12054 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 10817 views

April 3, 07:24 PM • 10817 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 10591 views

02:06 AM • 10591 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 14781 views

03:29 AM • 14781 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 9756 views

04:00 AM • 9756 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 10359 views

04:00 AM • 10359 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 28951 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 28951 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 92268 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 92268 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 129623 views
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 129623 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 182332 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24216 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24216 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26742 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26742 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40521 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40521 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48894 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137376 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137376 views
Yermak met with the European Parliament delegation: what they discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17538 views

The head of the OP met with the European Parliament delegation to discuss preparations for the second Peace Summit. The parties discussed the Victory Plan and the holding of thematic conferences on the points of the Peace Formula.

Yermak met with the European Parliament delegation: what they discussed

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with a delegation of the European Parliament. During the meeting, they discussed support for the Victory Plan and preparations for the second Peace Summit, as well as the Peace Formula. This is reported by the Official Internet Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The MEPs reportedly arrived in Ukraine to meet with a number of Ukrainian officials and to participate in a thematic conference based on the sixth point of the Peace Formula, “Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities.

“The main topic of the meeting with the head of the President's Office was support for the Victory Plan and preparations for the second Peace Summit,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Yermak emphasized that Europe is stronger than some European leaders can imagine.

“We need to talk about this loudly now. We have to talk about Ukraine. The victory plan presented by the President of Ukraine is not only about the military. It is also about the economy and the future,” Yermak said.

Mr. Yermak spoke about the presentation of the Victory Plan in the United States and Europe, teamwork, and the involvement of civil society representatives in disseminating information about the Plan's points. He also spoke about the thematic conferences based on each of the points of the Peace Formula, which will result in a joint communiqué that will form the basis of proposals for the second Peace Summit.

“The Second Summit needs to end with a concrete result. That is why the Victory Plan is so important for us: to be very strong,” he added.

Recall

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak saidthat Ukraine is ready to discuss any adjustments to the peace formula, but only those that support territorial integrity and full sovereignty.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
European Parliament
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
