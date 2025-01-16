Yermak discloses details on possible deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

Yermak confirms that deployment of international contingent in Ukraine is being discussed as part of security guarantees. Discussions about the deployment of an international contingent in Ukraine as a security guarantee continue. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Yermak said that the British Prime Minister had discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron his initiative to deploy an international contingent in Ukraine. However, the head of the President's Office did not go into details, but confirmed that this issue is being discussed further.

These consultations are ongoing, I can confirm that such conversations are ongoing. And very importantly, they can become part of certain security guarantees. But on this path, of course, Ukraine welcomes this initiative of President Macron, but it is very important that all the details of this are worked out in great detail, the number and placement and functionality and so on, because of course, Ukraine needs really absolutely effective real and strong guarantees - says Yermak.

In addition, he emphasized that the main guarantee of security for Ukraine today is the country's full membership in NATO.

Recall

Zelenskyy reported discussions with partners on the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine. The President emphasized that security guarantees are impossible without the participation of the United States.