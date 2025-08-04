Yermak believes that this week the world may get a chance to end the war

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
12:41 PM • 8194 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 17543 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 44724 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 35136 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 46283 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 56673 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 59397 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 57477 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 77733 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 297589 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.9m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 76354 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 14680 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 47698 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 73668 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 44826 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 44754 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 209183 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 297612 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 484030 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 291319 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Justin Bieber
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 3138 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 12255 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 331835 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 141799 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 175111 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Mi-8

Yermak believes that this week the world may get a chance to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, believes that this week the world may get a chance to stop the war waged by Russia. He emphasized that Trump's ultimatum to Russia is important, and Ukraine appreciates its clarity.

Yermak believes that this week the world may get a chance to end the war

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that this week the world may get an opportunity to end the war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine.

Yermak wrote about this in an article for Washington Post, as reported by UNN.

Details

Later this week, the world may get an opportunity to end the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine. President Donald Trump has made it clear that Russia will soon face serious consequences if it does not immediately come to the negotiating table. By shortening the previous 50-day period to just 10 days last week, the US President sent an unmistakable signal to Putin. These signals must be backed by decisive actions to end the war

- Yermak wrote. 

He emphasized that Trump's ultimatum to Russia is important, and Ukraine appreciates its clarity and readiness to achieve peace through strength. According to him, Ukraine proposes concrete steps:

  • strike at Putin's strategic war assets - "Rosatom" and "Roscosmos" - not civilian institutions, but part of the Kremlin's war machine;
    • Full sanctions and isolation from cooperation with Western partners are the minimum that must be done;
      • block Russia's financial arteries - the partial disconnection of banks from SWIFT in 2022 was only the first step.

        "Gazprombank" is still operating and is the main channel for trading energy and dual-use goods.

        • "Gazprombank" and any smaller intermediary banks must be disconnected;
          • close loopholes in technology supply - Russia imports billions of dollars worth of microchips and electronics for drones and missiles every year, using intermediaries in China and Central Asia;
            • secondary sanctions against companies and banks that help circumvent restrictions should become the rule, not the exception;
              • stop the "shadow" fleet - impose sanctions against Russian ports, operators, and vessels that turn off trackers or conduct transshipments on the high seas to hide the origin of oil;
                • strike at Russia's crypto infrastructure.

                  Recall

                  US President Donald Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting today. 

                  Pavlo Zinchenko

                  Politics
                  SWIFT
                  The Washington Post
                  Donald Trump
                  Andriy Yermak
                  China
                  United States
                  Ukraine