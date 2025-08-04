Yermak believes that this week the world may get a chance to end the war

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that this week the world may get an opportunity to end the war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine.

Yermak wrote about this in an article for Washington Post, as reported by UNN.

Details

Later this week, the world may get an opportunity to end the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine. President Donald Trump has made it clear that Russia will soon face serious consequences if it does not immediately come to the negotiating table. By shortening the previous 50-day period to just 10 days last week, the US President sent an unmistakable signal to Putin. These signals must be backed by decisive actions to end the war - Yermak wrote.

He emphasized that Trump's ultimatum to Russia is important, and Ukraine appreciates its clarity and readiness to achieve peace through strength. According to him, Ukraine proposes concrete steps:

strike at Putin's strategic war assets - "Rosatom" and "Roscosmos" - not civilian institutions, but part of the Kremlin's war machine;

Full sanctions and isolation from cooperation with Western partners are the minimum that must be done;

block Russia's financial arteries - the partial disconnection of banks from SWIFT in 2022 was only the first step.

"Gazprombank" is still operating and is the main channel for trading energy and dual-use goods.

"Gazprombank" and any smaller intermediary banks must be disconnected;

close loopholes in technology supply - Russia imports billions of dollars worth of microchips and electronics for drones and missiles every year, using intermediaries in China and Central Asia;

secondary sanctions against companies and banks that help circumvent restrictions should become the rule, not the exception;

stop the "shadow" fleet - impose sanctions against Russian ports, operators, and vessels that turn off trackers or conduct transshipments on the high seas to hide the origin of oil;

strike at Russia's crypto infrastructure.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting today.