Yermak after the meeting at the White House: “Ukraine is not just a dot on the map”
Kyiv • UNN
OP leader Yermak said that Ukraine is Minas Tirith, which protects the world from evil. Zelenskiy's meeting with Trump at the White House ends early due to a dispute over security guarantees.
Details
“Security is not just a word. It is life. It is a future without sirens, without losses, without fear for those we love. Without real guarantees, the war will return. It always returns where a chance for a new strike is left. The President is fighting for our country, for everyone who defends a just and lasting peace. I support the President who defends the interests of our heroic people. In every situation. Period,” Yermak said.
He noted that Ukraine is not just a dot on the map, but Minas Tirith (a fortress city from the Lord of the Rings fantasy - ed.) that keeps the world from evil.
“We are very grateful to the entire American people for their support. It brings us closer to the day when the war will become just a memory,” Yermak added.
During the meeting , Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would “feel” the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after an argument with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after the conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine.
After the dispute, a number of leaders expressed their support for the President of Ukraine, including the leaders of France and Poland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his first announcement of a visit to the United States after a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House.