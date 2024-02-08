Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Putin: what they talked about

Chinese President Xi Jinping has had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports China News Service, UNN writes.

Details

"On the afternoon of February 8, as the Chinese Lunar New Year approached, President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

As stated, "Xi Jinping noted that it has become a good tradition between us at the end and beginning of the year to exchange greetings, summarize the development of bilateral relations and look forward to the future together." "Last year we met twice and reached many important consensus. (...) This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Looking back on the journey, we have gone through many trials and tribulations together. Looking to the future, China-Russia relations are facing new development opportunities. China is willing to work with Russia to continue to uphold the spirit of mutual assistance and friendship from generation to generation, and work together to write a new chapter in China-Russia relations," Xi said in a statement summarizing his remarks.

It is also noted that Xi Jinping emphasized that "the two sides should intensify strategic coordination, protect their respective national sovereignty, security and development interests, and resolutely oppose interference in internal affairs by external forces". As indicated in the outcome of the talks, it was said that "both sides should cultivate new momentum for cooperation between the two countries, maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains," etc. And that "the two sides should support Kazakhstan in hosting this year's Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, strengthen unity and mutual trust, protect regional security and stability and the common interests of the countries of the region."

Putin is quoted as saying that "thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented high level. Last year, Russian-Chinese cooperation in various fields yielded fruitful results. I look forward to continuing to maintain close contacts with President Xi Jinping and to leading our bilateral cooperation to achieve new progress in various fields.

Reportedly, the two leaders "also had an in-depth exchange of views on current international and regional issues." "The two heads of state agreed to continue to maintain close contacts in the new year and to discuss in depth Sino-Russian relations and strategic issues of common interest," the statement said.

