Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is aware of the possible consequences of a military attack on Taiwan, but refused to disclose how the United States would act in the event of a Chinese invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

During an interview, Trump was asked if he was ready to order the US military to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. The president noted that he had not discussed this with Xi Jinping, but stressed that Beijing "understands well" what this could lead to.

He (Xi Jinping – ed.) never brought it up. People were a little surprised by that. But they understand what will happen. He openly said, and his people openly said in meetings: "We will never do anything while Trump is president," because they know the consequences.