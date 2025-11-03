Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President
US President Donald Trump stated that Xi Jinping understands the potential consequences of a military attack on Taiwan. Trump declined to disclose how the US would act in the event of a Chinese invasion.
Details
During an interview, Trump was asked if he was ready to order the US military to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. The president noted that he had not discussed this with Xi Jinping, but stressed that Beijing "understands well" what this could lead to.
He (Xi Jinping – ed.) never brought it up. People were a little surprised by that. But they understand what will happen. He openly said, and his people openly said in meetings: "We will never do anything while Trump is president," because they know the consequences.
Recall
US President Donald Trump reported that he discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and also explained the reasons for the United States resuming nuclear tests.
