Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 18863 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 61177 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 48057 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 110321 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 92268 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 135354 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166348 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120867 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101417 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92372 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

World Food Safety Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day: What is celebrated on June 7 7 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

June 7 is World Food Safety Day and Chocolate Ice Cream Day. Also today is International Parkour Day and Supply Chain Professionals Day.

World Food Safety Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day: What is celebrated on June 7

Today, June 7, many countries around the world are holding various events to celebrate World Food Safety Day, professionals in the field of supply are celebrating their professional holiday, and lovers of cold desserts can join Chocolate Ice Cream Day, UNN writes. 

International Parkour Day

On the first Saturday of June, the world celebrates International Parkour Day. Although it is an unofficial, but quite widespread holiday, which is dedicated to the philosophy and art of movement. Originally established as National Parkour Day by the American Parkour Association in 2008, this event has become an international holiday. 

The event quickly gained popularity, inspiring parkour enthusiasts around the world to join the celebration. By 2010, the event had become International Parkour Day, reflecting its widespread popularity and growing number of participants around the world.

The organizers determine the meeting place, and every year the event promises an exciting series of events where both new and experienced tracers will gather to demonstrate their skills. 

World Caring Day

World Caring Day is a global initiative aimed at promoting kindness, compassion and empathy towards others. This day is celebrated annually on June 7 and encourages people to show simple acts of kindness to those around them. 

The aim of World Caring Day is not only to spread kindness in our communities, but also to inspire people to make caring a part of their daily lives. 

How to treat a soldier or civilian who has returned from captivity26.05.25, 12:56 • 4032 views

International Supply Chain Professionals Day

June 7 is also International Supply Chain Professionals Day. Supply chain professionals play an important role in many industries, such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, e-commerce and many others. They ensure that products come from all corners of the world, are transported across borders and oceans, and are safely stored before finally being delivered to our doorsteps.

The Ministry of Defense introduces a new model of food supply for the Armed Forces29.01.25, 13:12 • 28967 views

International Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day

International Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day is held on June 7. It is a neurological disorder that often manifests in childhood or adolescence. It is characterized by involuntary movements called tics and loud sounds. These symptoms can be both motor and phonic, and usually vary in intensity and frequency. The syndrome was first described by the French neurologist Georges Gilles de la Tourette in 1885.

This day was established in honor of the neuropsychiatrist Mary Robertson, who wrote more than 100 scientific articles on the syndrome and made a significant contribution to the development of research and patient support.

Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC06.06.25, 16:10 • 2232 views

World Food Safety Day

In order to raise awareness of food safety and encourage further action to prevent, detect and manage food risks, the United Nations established World Food Safety Day in 2018, which is celebrated annually on June 7. 

Food safety must be ensured on the path "from farm to table". After all, if the established standards for production, transportation, storage or preparation are violated, food products may pose a danger to human health.

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy07.05.25, 16:29 • 47762 views

Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Lovers of cold desserts can join Chocolate Ice Cream Day on June 7. The event was founded in the USA, and quickly became popular in many countries around the world. 

It is believed that chocolate ice cream was created by an unknown Italian confectioner who came up with the idea of freezing chocolate, nuts, milk and cream. Initially, the exquisite recipe was only available to wealthy people due to its high cost, but mass production was established in the early 20th century.

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes01.06.25, 15:31 • 155293 views

Church holiday 

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Theodotus, Bishop of Ancyra. Theodotus lived during the intensification of the persecution of Christians by the emperors Diocletian and Maximillian. The bishop secretly hid the bodies of murdered Christians. The pagans learned about this, captured Theodotus, tortured him long and cruelly, and cut him down with a sword.

"Let us pray together": Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine29.05.25, 02:03 • 3624 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEvents
United Nations
Tesla
