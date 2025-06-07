World Food Safety Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day: What is celebrated on June 7 7 June 2025

Today, June 7, many countries around the world are holding various events to celebrate World Food Safety Day, professionals in the field of supply are celebrating their professional holiday, and lovers of cold desserts can join Chocolate Ice Cream Day, UNN writes.

International Parkour Day

On the first Saturday of June, the world celebrates International Parkour Day. Although it is an unofficial, but quite widespread holiday, which is dedicated to the philosophy and art of movement. Originally established as National Parkour Day by the American Parkour Association in 2008, this event has become an international holiday.

The event quickly gained popularity, inspiring parkour enthusiasts around the world to join the celebration. By 2010, the event had become International Parkour Day, reflecting its widespread popularity and growing number of participants around the world.

The organizers determine the meeting place, and every year the event promises an exciting series of events where both new and experienced tracers will gather to demonstrate their skills.

World Caring Day

World Caring Day is a global initiative aimed at promoting kindness, compassion and empathy towards others. This day is celebrated annually on June 7 and encourages people to show simple acts of kindness to those around them.

The aim of World Caring Day is not only to spread kindness in our communities, but also to inspire people to make caring a part of their daily lives.

How to treat a soldier or civilian who has returned from captivity

International Supply Chain Professionals Day

June 7 is also International Supply Chain Professionals Day. Supply chain professionals play an important role in many industries, such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, e-commerce and many others. They ensure that products come from all corners of the world, are transported across borders and oceans, and are safely stored before finally being delivered to our doorsteps.

The Ministry of Defense introduces a new model of food supply for the Armed Forces

International Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day

International Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day is held on June 7. It is a neurological disorder that often manifests in childhood or adolescence. It is characterized by involuntary movements called tics and loud sounds. These symptoms can be both motor and phonic, and usually vary in intensity and frequency. The syndrome was first described by the French neurologist Georges Gilles de la Tourette in 1885.

This day was established in honor of the neuropsychiatrist Mary Robertson, who wrote more than 100 scientific articles on the syndrome and made a significant contribution to the development of research and patient support.

Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC

World Food Safety Day

In order to raise awareness of food safety and encourage further action to prevent, detect and manage food risks, the United Nations established World Food Safety Day in 2018, which is celebrated annually on June 7.

Food safety must be ensured on the path "from farm to table". After all, if the established standards for production, transportation, storage or preparation are violated, food products may pose a danger to human health.

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Lovers of cold desserts can join Chocolate Ice Cream Day on June 7. The event was founded in the USA, and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

It is believed that chocolate ice cream was created by an unknown Italian confectioner who came up with the idea of freezing chocolate, nuts, milk and cream. Initially, the exquisite recipe was only available to wealthy people due to its high cost, but mass production was established in the early 20th century.

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

Church holiday

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Theodotus, Bishop of Ancyra. Theodotus lived during the intensification of the persecution of Christians by the emperors Diocletian and Maximillian. The bishop secretly hid the bodies of murdered Christians. The pagans learned about this, captured Theodotus, tortured him long and cruelly, and cut him down with a sword.

"Let us pray together": Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine