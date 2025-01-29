The Ministry of Defense introduces a new model of food supply for the Armed Forces

The State Logistics Operator (SLO) of the Ministry of Defense is introducing a new model of supplying products to the Armed Forces in 2025, which provides for a clear separation of procurement and logistics functions. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the State Logistics Operator signed the relevant agreement with UT Company LLC. The pilot project will be launched in Kyiv and Kyiv region. It involves continuous monitoring of results for further improvement and scaling to other regions.

The Defense Ministry explained that the new contract has significant differences from the current supply model. From now on, the functions of contracting manufacturers will be transferred directly to the DOT, and the logistics operator will only be responsible for the supply:

completeness, timeliness, and quality of transportation of food to military units;

warehouse operations at its own facilities;

coordination of the shipment of goods;

documentary support and closing of payments.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this will make procurement processes more transparent and manageable.

The project aims to optimize the interaction between all participants in the supply chain, increase logistics efficiency, and strengthen quality control before products are delivered to military units.

This is an important step towards modernizing the food service system. The new format will make the processes transparent, efficient and convenient for all parties. The separation of logistics and procurement functions will ensure higher quality of products supplied to our military - said Hlib Kanevsky, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense told which specialties are chosen by women who join the Defense Forces through recruitment