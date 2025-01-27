The Ministry of Defense told which specialties are chosen by women who join the Defense Forces through recruitment

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 76857 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95706 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107258 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130446 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103584 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134590 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103744 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113414 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116980 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118491 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58019 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113091 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28670 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 76857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156276 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113091 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118491 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139997 views
The Ministry of Defense told which specialties are chosen by women who join the Defense Forces through recruitment

The Ministry of Defense told which specialties are chosen by women who join the Defense Forces through recruitment

 • 39317 views

More than 8,000 candidates joined the Defense Forces through recruitment centers, of whom 20% are women. Most women choose staff positions (24%) and medical specialties (22%).

Since the start of the Ukrainian army's recruitment centers, 36,760 citizens have received counseling on how to enlist in the military. 8,053 of them have already become candidates for the Defense Forces, 20% of whom are women. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details [1

According to the Ministry of Defense, recruitment centers demonstrate a high level of female involvement in different regions of the country. The highest rates among women candidates were recorded in Chernivtsi (46%), Khmelnytskyi (42%), Ternopil (38%), Rivne (33%), Chernihiv (31%), Odesa (29%), Sumy (27%) regions,  and in the online recruitment center, this figure is 37%.

The number of women joining the Defense Forces through recruitment centers demonstrates their active participation in the defense of the country. Women actively hold staff, medical and combat positions, including in the field of UAVs. This once again confirms that the Ukrainian army provides opportunities for everyone who wants to contribute to our common victory

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

Distribution by military specialty groups among women who joined the Defense Forces through recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army as of January 25, 2025:

- staff positions - 24%

- combat medics, nurses, doctors - 22%

- specialties related to UAVs - 13%

- cooks - 12%

- shooting specialties - 6%

- communications and cybersecurity - 6%

- psychologists - 3%

Recall

1319 Ukrainians applied to the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces last week, which is twice as many as in the previous period. Since the beginning of the centers' work, 34,055 people have received consultations, of whom 7,550 have become candidates for the Defense Forces.

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

