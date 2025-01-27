The Ministry of Defense told which specialties are chosen by women who join the Defense Forces through recruitment

Since the start of the Ukrainian army's recruitment centers, 36,760 citizens have received counseling on how to enlist in the military. 8,053 of them have already become candidates for the Defense Forces, 20% of whom are women. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to the Ministry of Defense, recruitment centers demonstrate a high level of female involvement in different regions of the country. The highest rates among women candidates were recorded in Chernivtsi (46%), Khmelnytskyi (42%), Ternopil (38%), Rivne (33%), Chernihiv (31%), Odesa (29%), Sumy (27%) regions, and in the online recruitment center, this figure is 37%.

The number of women joining the Defense Forces through recruitment centers demonstrates their active participation in the defense of the country. Women actively hold staff, medical and combat positions, including in the field of UAVs. This once again confirms that the Ukrainian army provides opportunities for everyone who wants to contribute to our common victory - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

Distribution by military specialty groups among women who joined the Defense Forces through recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army as of January 25, 2025:

- staff positions - 24%

- combat medics, nurses, doctors - 22%

- specialties related to UAVs - 13%

- cooks - 12%

- shooting specialties - 6%

- communications and cybersecurity - 6%

- psychologists - 3%



1319 Ukrainians applied to the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces last week, which is twice as many as in the previous period. Since the beginning of the centers' work, 34,055 people have received consultations, of whom 7,550 have become candidates for the Defense Forces.