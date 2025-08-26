$41.430.15
World Congress on Multiple Citizenship: There must be states that are allies of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The Ukrainian World Congress recommends including Ukraine's allies in the list of countries for multiple citizenship. Congress President Paul Grod emphasized the importance of including Australia in this list.

World Congress on Multiple Citizenship: There must be states that are allies of Ukraine

The Ukrainian World Congress recommended that the list of countries allowed to have multiple citizenship should include Ukraine's allies, such as Australia. This was stated by the President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Pavlo Grod, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers is to form a list of countries with which multiple citizenship is possible. Grod spoke about the proposals the World Congress submitted for the list of countries that will be allowed to have multiple citizenship.

We recommended that these should be states that are allies of Ukraine. This includes the European Union, NATO, and countries with a pro-Ukrainian stance. We know that there are one or two EU member states that have an anti-Ukrainian or pro-Russian stance (referring to Hungary and Slovakia – ed.)

 - said Grod.

In particular, he advocates for granting Australia the right to be on the list of countries with which multiple citizenship is possible.

For example, Australia is not a member of NATO or the EU, but it strongly supports Ukraine. Therefore, I believe that Australia must be on this list. We will work with the Cabinet of Ministers to improve this

- noted Grod.

Addition

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship.

He reported that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will be able to create more real legal grounds for the unity of the entire great Ukrainian people - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine.

Also in July, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can already begin to identify the first partner countries for multiple citizenship.

Among the main provisions of the law on multiple citizenship for citizens of Ukraine:

  • legalization in case of already existing foreign citizenship, except for the citizenship of the aggressor country;
    • official right to obtain foreign citizenship without renouncing one's own, if the country is included in the list determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

      The law on multiple citizenship adopted by parliament provides for mandatory knowledge of the Ukrainian language at a level not lower than B1 for all those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine.

      Anna Murashko

