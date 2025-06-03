World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day: what else is celebrated on June 3

Today, June 3, is World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day. Believers also honor the memory of the holy martyr Lucillian and those with him, writes UNN.

World Cider Day

This day is celebrated to honor the history and culture of cider making and consumption around the world. Cider is a fermented beverage made from apples or other fruits. It has been consumed in many countries for centuries. This day is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of cider and apple beverages that exist around the world.

Insect Repellent Day

The purpose of this celebration is to draw attention to the importance of using insect repellents to prevent diseases they carry. This day is a reminder that many insects, such as mosquitoes and ticks, can transmit diseases such as West Nile virus, Lyme disease, and Zika virus. Using repellents can reduce the risk of infection with these diseases, as well as protect against bites.

World Heart Rhythm Week

It lasts for seven days, from the Tuesday of the first full week of June. The Arrhythmia Alliance initiated its introduction in 2002. It brings together doctors, charities, politicians and people suffering from heart and vascular diseases. The goal is to introduce innovations in the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.

World Clubfoot Day

Clubfoot Day coincides with the date of birth of the Spanish orthopedist Ignacio Ponseti, who invented a method for correcting foot deformities, namely plastering. Currently, the method is actively used in medicine to completely or partially eliminate the signs of leg deformity.

Parachute birthday

On June 3, 1785, the French inventor François Blanchard showed London the parachute he had developed. Thanks to this device, it was possible to safely land a dog. A year later, Blanchard repeated the experiment, but this time a ram participated in it.

Bicycle Day

This day is associated with the growing popularity of bicycles. The holiday was introduced on April 12, 2018 by the UN at the suggestion of sociologist Leszek Sibilski. The document was supported by 56 countries.

Jewish religious holiday of Shavuot

Every year on 6 Sivan (Jewish calendar), Jews celebrate the religious holiday of Shavuot. According to the Gregorian calendar, in 2025 the celebration falls on June 3. The holiday lasts from the evening of June 3 to the evening of June 4.

Shavuot is celebrated 50 days after the second day of Pesach, and it is associated with the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. Traditionally, on this day they study the Torah, eat dairy dishes and decorate the house with greenery.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyr Lucillian and those with him

Believers celebrate the day of remembrance of the holy martyr Lucillian and those with him. This man lived in the city of Nicomedia, where he was first a priest and servant of idols. However, the man changed his attitude to religion and began to preach Christianity. Together with his companions, he was brutally tortured.