World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day: what else is celebrated on June 3

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
June 2, 06:59 PM • 25743 views

June 2, 02:39 PM • 53551 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 87218 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 98575 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 173068 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 165076 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 162832 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210734 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214452 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123324 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Tags
Authors
Trump reacted to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields

June 2, 06:36 PM • 10386 views

Another step towards the European free roaming zone: Zelenskyy signed the law

June 2, 07:39 PM • 9262 views

"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly

June 2, 08:44 PM • 11004 views

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

11:33 PM • 5804 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

01:38 AM • 10988 views
June 2, 06:59 PM • 25743 views

June 2, 11:49 AM • 173068 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 337960 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 379949 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 393379 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Turkey

Kherson Oblast

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 130234 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 136789 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 215440 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 155050 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 184185 views
Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day: what else is celebrated on June 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Today we celebrate World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day. We also honor the memory of the martyr Lucillian and those with him.

Today, June 3, is World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day. Believers also honor the memory of the holy martyr Lucillian and those with him, writes UNN.

World Cider Day

This day is celebrated to honor the history and culture of cider making and consumption around the world. Cider is a fermented beverage made from apples or other fruits. It has been consumed in many countries for centuries. This day is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of cider and apple beverages that exist around the world.

Insect Repellent Day

The purpose of this celebration is to draw attention to the importance of using insect repellents to prevent diseases they carry. This day is a reminder that many insects, such as mosquitoes and ticks, can transmit diseases such as West Nile virus, Lyme disease, and Zika virus. Using repellents can reduce the risk of infection with these diseases, as well as protect against bites.

Mosquitoes carry the West Nile virus further north: it was first recorded in Britain21.05.25, 17:22 • 2842 views

World Heart Rhythm Week

It lasts for seven days, from the Tuesday of the first full week of June. The Arrhythmia Alliance initiated its introduction in 2002. It brings together doctors, charities, politicians and people suffering from heart and vascular diseases. The goal is to introduce innovations in the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.

World Clubfoot Day

Clubfoot Day coincides with the date of birth of the Spanish orthopedist Ignacio Ponseti, who invented a method for correcting foot deformities, namely plastering. Currently, the method is actively used in medicine to completely or partially eliminate the signs of leg deformity.

Parachute birthday

On June 3, 1785, the French inventor François Blanchard showed London the parachute he had developed. Thanks to this device, it was possible to safely land a dog. A year later, Blanchard repeated the experiment, but this time a ram participated in it.

At an airfield in the United States, a woman was hit by an airplane propeller while filming paratroopers and died29.10.24, 18:34 • 17294 views

Bicycle Day

This day is associated with the growing popularity of bicycles. The holiday was introduced on April 12, 2018 by the UN at the suggestion of sociologist Leszek Sibilski. The document was supported by 56 countries.

Jewish religious holiday of Shavuot

Every year on 6 Sivan (Jewish calendar), Jews celebrate the religious holiday of Shavuot. According to the Gregorian calendar, in 2025 the celebration falls on June 3. The holiday lasts from the evening of June 3 to the evening of June 4.

Shavuot is celebrated 50 days after the second day of Pesach, and it is associated with the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. Traditionally, on this day they study the Torah, eat dairy dishes and decorate the house with greenery.

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts17.05.25, 18:00 • 170996 views

Commemoration of the Holy Martyr Lucillian and those with him

Believers celebrate the day of remembrance of the holy martyr Lucillian and those with him. This man lived in the city of Nicomedia, where he was first a priest and servant of idols. However, the man changed his attitude to religion and began to preach Christianity. Together with his companions, he was brutally tortured.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
United Nations
London
Brent Oil
$
