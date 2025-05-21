Mosquitoes carry the West Nile virus further north: it was first recorded in Britain
The West Nile virus has been detected in local mosquitoes for the first time in Great Britain. The spread of the disease is facilitated by climate change, which allows insects to carry the virus to new regions.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported that British scientists had detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the UK for the first time, noting that the overall risk to the public remains "very low".
The pathogen was found in fragments of mosquitoes collected in ponds near the town of Retford in Nottinghamshire in 2023. The analysis was carried out as part of a joint program of the UKHSA and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
"While this is the first detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the UK, it is not unexpected, as the virus is already widespread in Europe," said Dr. Mira Chand, Deputy Director for Travel Health and Infections at UKHSA.
How the virus is transmitted and spread
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes that have been previously infected by biting birds. It is endemic in parts of Africa, Asia, South America and Europe. In some cases, the virus can cause serious neurological complications in humans.
No cases of infection among humans have been registered in the UK so far, although seven cases of infection related to travel abroad have been recorded since 2000.
"This is part of a broader changing landscape where mosquito-borne diseases are spreading to new areas as a result of climate change," explained Dr Arran Folly, head of the research project.
According to experts, particular concern is caused by the potential penetration into the UK of non-native mosquito species, in particular from the genus Aedes, which can carry various viral infections. Climate warming creates conditions for their survival in more northern latitudes.
Mosquitoes mainly breed in stagnant water, so Britons are advised to regularly clean up sources of moisture in their yards, use insect repellents and install protective nets on windows and beds, the publication says.
Despite the isolated cases so far, British experts, as reported by the publication, emphasize the importance of monitoring and being prepared to respond to new challenges related to climate change and the emergence of new infectious threats.
Last year, five people died in Seville, Spain, from the West Nile virus, which caused a wave of protests over inadequate mosquito control measures.
