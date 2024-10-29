At an airfield in the United States, a woman was hit by an airplane propeller while filming paratroopers and died
37-year-old photographer Amanda Gallagher tragically died at an airfield in Kansas, accidentally getting hit by an airplane propeller. The woman violated safety rules while photographing a group of paratroopers.
Experienced photographer Amanda Gallagher died while shooting, getting her back under the propeller of an airplane. UNN writes about this with reference to The Independent.
Amanda Gallagher, 37, died at an airfield in Kansas. She was filming a group that was planning to take to the skies for a parachute jump, but was accidentally hit by an airplane propeller. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead.
The tragedy occurred on the afternoon of October 26. Passengers who were near the plane witnessed her death.
Gallagher owned her own photography company, AG Photography, and photographed other people's skydives, as well as her own travels.
The airfield is used by Air Capital Drop Zone, a company that specializes in organizing skydiving. They invited Gallagher to take photos during one of her flights.
"After the plane landed, for unknown reasons, during the landing of the next group of skydivers, she moved to the front of the wing, which is a violation of basic safety procedures. As she raised her camera to take photos, she stepped back slightly, moving towards the rotating propeller, and was hit by it," the company said in a statement.
Her death is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the US Transportation Safety Board.
