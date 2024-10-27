Accident in Mexico: bus overturned due to trailer, 19 passengers killed
Kyiv • UNN
In central Mexico, a bus collided with a detached trailer of a truck carrying corn.
In central Mexico, a bus overturned after colliding with a trailer that had detached from a truck carrying corn. 19 people were killed, six were injured and hospitalized. Writes UNN with reference to the Associated Press.
In central Mexico, a bus overturned after colliding with a trailer that had detached from a truck carrying corn.
As a result of the accident, 19 people were killed and another six were injured, Mexican officials reported on Saturday. The injured were taken to a hospital in Zacatecas.
The coordinator of the National Guard in Zacatecas, Juan Manríquez Moreno, reported that the truck's trailer became detached, which led to the collision with the bus, which overturned.
The Secretary General of the Government of Zacatecas, Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. He added that the road at the accident site had been closed to secure the area, and the authorities would soon release the names of the injured to help their relatives find them.
