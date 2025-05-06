World Asthma Day and No Diet Day: What else can be celebrated on May 6

$41.710.11
The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 2182 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 35743 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 114010 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 173849 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 176294 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 175677 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190112 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236587 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113948 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 107116 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

More than 30 people were evacuated from Sumy region - State Emergency Service

May 5, 07:11 PM • 5788 views

Explosions heard in Odesa: enemy attacking the city center and Peresyp district

May 5, 07:26 PM • 6236 views

The winner of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine

May 5, 08:02 PM • 11538 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5440 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

11:52 PM • 13116 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 71807 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 173855 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 176298 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236589 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 104319 views
Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5662 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 75615 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 74422 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 80573 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 38154 views
World Asthma Day and No Diet Day: What else can be celebrated on May 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

May 6 is World Asthma Day, aimed at raising awareness of the disease. Also, International No Diet Day, which promotes a positive attitude towards the body.

World Asthma Day and No Diet Day: What else can be celebrated on May 6

Today, May 6, is National No Diet Day and World Asthma Day, reports UNN.

International No Diet Day

International No Diet Day (also known as National No Diet Day or simply No Diet Day) is an annual holiday dedicated to positive body image and rejecting diet culture. It is celebrated in many countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Israel, Denmark, Sweden and Brazil.

International No Diet Day was first celebrated in the United Kingdom. British feminist Mary Evans Young is credited with starting the movement, inspired by her own struggles with body acceptance and anorexia.

The first No Diet Day was held on May 5, 1992. It was a small event celebrated by a dozen women at a picnic in Hyde Park, London. Participants ranged in age from 21 to 76, and all wore stickers that read: "Give up this diet." It was raining, so Young hosted a picnic at her home. Soon she tried to make the date an international holiday.

Americans, especially in California, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, were concerned that the date coincided with the Cinco de Mayo celebration in the southern states. Young agreed to change the date to the next day in future years.

Today, the celebration of this day has turned into a social media campaign sponsored by the National Association of Eating Disorders.

Today, the issue of eating disorders is more acute than ever in the modern world, as social networks set unrealistic standards of appearance and figure. Teenagers who begin to destroy their health with strict diets are often affected.

It is important to remember that rapid weight loss or striving for unrealistic body types is a great way to harm yourself. The main principle should be balance, sufficient amounts of protein, fat and complex carbohydrates, and not dietary restrictions.

How to eat sweets and how to choose them: a nutritionist answers28.01.25, 12:33 • 107944 views

World Asthma Day

World Asthma Day, celebrated annually on the first Tuesday in May, this time on May 6, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness of asthma and improving care for people with this chronic respiratory disease. Organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a partner of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), the event was first launched in 1998 during the first World Asthma Meeting in Barcelona, Spain.

World Asthma Day brings together healthcare professionals, patients, and organizations to advocate for better understanding, prevention, and treatment of asthma, highlighting the importance of effective treatment and early diagnosis to improve the quality of life for millions of people worldwide.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases, affecting more than 260 million people and causing more than 450,000 deaths worldwide each year. Most of these deaths are preventable.

In low-middle income countries, the lack of availability or high cost of inhaled medicines, especially inhaled corticosteroids, are major reasons why 96% of asthma deaths worldwide occur in these countries.

Even in high-income countries, high costs can mean that many people with asthma have limited access to essential inhaled medicines, leading to poorly controlled asthma and preventable asthma deaths.

A new approach to asthma and COPD: the first breakthrough in 50 years28.11.24, 11:29 • 13350 views

No Homework Day

Also today, millions of schoolchildren around the world are happy to celebrate No Homework Day.

Homework can be a pain, whether you're still in school or not. The purpose of today's event is to give children the opportunity to focus on things other than schoolwork. The day is also dedicated to spreading awareness that homework is not always beneficial, and sometimes even harmful to children. Because, in fact, it can be so stressful that it can interfere with learning, rather than improving it. After all, constant stress and pressure from grades can provoke deterioration in the learning process, provoking negative associations with school and university. Balance is important, the ability to effectively organize your time and not forget about rest.

International Coaching Day

International Coaching Day is a professional holiday created to develop and promote coaching as a field.

Today, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Job the Long-suffering

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

California
Texas
United Kingdom
United States
