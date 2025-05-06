World Asthma Day and No Diet Day: What else can be celebrated on May 6

Today, May 6, is National No Diet Day and World Asthma Day, reports UNN.

International No Diet Day

International No Diet Day (also known as National No Diet Day or simply No Diet Day) is an annual holiday dedicated to positive body image and rejecting diet culture. It is celebrated in many countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Israel, Denmark, Sweden and Brazil.

International No Diet Day was first celebrated in the United Kingdom. British feminist Mary Evans Young is credited with starting the movement, inspired by her own struggles with body acceptance and anorexia.

The first No Diet Day was held on May 5, 1992. It was a small event celebrated by a dozen women at a picnic in Hyde Park, London. Participants ranged in age from 21 to 76, and all wore stickers that read: "Give up this diet." It was raining, so Young hosted a picnic at her home. Soon she tried to make the date an international holiday.

Americans, especially in California, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, were concerned that the date coincided with the Cinco de Mayo celebration in the southern states. Young agreed to change the date to the next day in future years.

Today, the celebration of this day has turned into a social media campaign sponsored by the National Association of Eating Disorders.

Today, the issue of eating disorders is more acute than ever in the modern world, as social networks set unrealistic standards of appearance and figure. Teenagers who begin to destroy their health with strict diets are often affected.

It is important to remember that rapid weight loss or striving for unrealistic body types is a great way to harm yourself. The main principle should be balance, sufficient amounts of protein, fat and complex carbohydrates, and not dietary restrictions.

World Asthma Day

World Asthma Day, celebrated annually on the first Tuesday in May, this time on May 6, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness of asthma and improving care for people with this chronic respiratory disease. Organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a partner of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), the event was first launched in 1998 during the first World Asthma Meeting in Barcelona, Spain.

World Asthma Day brings together healthcare professionals, patients, and organizations to advocate for better understanding, prevention, and treatment of asthma, highlighting the importance of effective treatment and early diagnosis to improve the quality of life for millions of people worldwide.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases, affecting more than 260 million people and causing more than 450,000 deaths worldwide each year. Most of these deaths are preventable.

In low-middle income countries, the lack of availability or high cost of inhaled medicines, especially inhaled corticosteroids, are major reasons why 96% of asthma deaths worldwide occur in these countries.

Even in high-income countries, high costs can mean that many people with asthma have limited access to essential inhaled medicines, leading to poorly controlled asthma and preventable asthma deaths.

No Homework Day

Also today, millions of schoolchildren around the world are happy to celebrate No Homework Day.

Homework can be a pain, whether you're still in school or not. The purpose of today's event is to give children the opportunity to focus on things other than schoolwork. The day is also dedicated to spreading awareness that homework is not always beneficial, and sometimes even harmful to children. Because, in fact, it can be so stressful that it can interfere with learning, rather than improving it. After all, constant stress and pressure from grades can provoke deterioration in the learning process, provoking negative associations with school and university. Balance is important, the ability to effectively organize your time and not forget about rest.

International Coaching Day

International Coaching Day is a professional holiday created to develop and promote coaching as a field.

Today, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Job the Long-suffering